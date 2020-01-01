HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Chickasaw County invites the community to an interest meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at First Methodist Family Life Center in Houston, as planning for 2020 event officially begins. Attendees will learn more about the American Cancer Society and how Relay For Life of Chickasaw County makes an impact on cancer in the community.
The Relay For Life of Chickasaw County is an opportunity to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life events have raised nearly $6.5 billion for the American Cancer Society.
Jean Dendy, a Relay For Life committee member said, “New Century Club of Houston sponsors a monthly meeting for breast cancer survivors. We discuss the importance of the American Cancer Society to us as survivors. Their research has provided better diagnostic eq., more advanced treatment options, much improved nausea relief and a brighter outlook for life with cancer. Our local Relay for Life each year raises money to help fund this kind of research. Their work is so important to every cancer patient. After all, it’s our lives we continue to fight for.”
ACS estimates that 1 out of 3 people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and gives cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.
One of these resources is the American Cancer Society Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge in Jackson, which opened its doors this year, providing free lodging to patients who have to travel far from home for treatment. In 2019, American Cancer Society Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge will serve an estimated 1,500 patients who travel from outside the metropolitan area to receive treatment in Jackson each year. The Hope Lodge will provide more than 12,000 nights of free lodging in addition to those provided by out Hotel Partners Program. This will save cancer patients an estimated $1.5 million annually in lodging expenses
Join the Relay For Life movement in any of the following ways:
- Attend the kickoff celebration
- Start or join a fundraising team
- Volunteer to help plan or organize the event
- Make a donation
- Invite a cancer survivor to be celebrated, or if you’re a survivor, join us.
“Our 2019 Relay For Life of Chickasaw County raised a total of $45,000,” said Uline. “We are incredibly thankful to the community for supporting the event and coming together to fight against this disease that has and will continue to affect so many. On behalf of the American Cancer Society, I would like to thank our sponsors and teams and everyone who joined us at the event.”
Sponsors of the 2019 event include: Chickasaw Container; Pearson’s; Regions; Thorn Church of God; Steve Hamblin Frames; Southern Fibers; Earp Farms; Houlka Food Shop; Studio 215; Save A Lot; Hometown Health; Houston Insurance Agency; Houston Pharmacy; TM Brown; Southern Funeral Chapel; Franklin; Sonic; Trace Regional; McDonalds; Eaton Automotive; Parks & Parks; Ware Milling; KNK; RLK, Marine Corps League; Bryne Zizzi CPA, PLCC; Rex F Sanderson Attorney; Nutrien.
Teams from the 2019 event include: First United Methodist Church; Houston Teachers; Regions Bank; HIS Team; Team 408; B Team; Luminaria Sales.
To learn more about Relay For Life or how you can help celebrate, visit RelayForLife.org/chickasawms.