HOUSTON — American Legion Post 95 recently awarded money, certificates and medals to two Houston High School students this year.

The students are Logan Elias Dempsey and Courtney Fant.

Each received $100 in scholarship money and a certificate and a medal indicating outstanding achievement.

It is unknown at this time what college each student will attend.

Post 95 has donated scholarship money to a male and female Houston High School graduate for 25 years, Post officials said this week.

The recipients are chosen by Post Legionairres, according to Post Commander Russell Lancaster.

The goal of the donations is to help a child who is the descendent of a veteran.Teachers are also asked to help choose the scholarship recipients, Lancaster said.

When no descendant of a veteran qualifies, the Post makes the awards to other deserving students.

The money is paid directly to the student.

