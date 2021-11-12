STARKVILLE, MS– November 12, 2021– Ameriprise Financial advisors recently came together to help families and individuals in Starkville, MS. Organized by Wellspire Financial Group, the staff of 6 people volunteered at Starkville Strong to conduct a food drive and supply essential supplies for six food pantries throughout the city. During their food drive they collected 480lbs worth of supplies including 465 food items and 153 hygiene items that were distributed to the pantries. This effort was focused on helping households with food insecurity in Starkville, MS.
The event was the second of two national days of service Ameriprise arranges each year in partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Ameriprise has a longstanding 11-year history of hosting its National Days of Service in November, which throughout the years has brought together thousands of volunteers to help food banks across the country stock their shelves to meet the typically high need throughout the holiday season.
About Starkville Strong
Starkville Strong was established in March of 2020 to help and support businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group was formed on Facebook as a volunteer driven organization, and it has quickly grown to be a staple in Starkville. They take on issues such as food insecurity, job placement, temporary housing, rent assistance, and utility assistance within the community. Starkville Strong has over 12,000 members on their Facebook page, and their volunteers and influence continue to make a positive impact. https://www.facebook.com/starkvillestrong
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit www.wellspirefinancial.com.
About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations
Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. Ameriprise employees and advisors contribute nearly 100,000 volunteer hours annually to nonprofits