NEW HOULKA — New Houlka’s mayor and aldermen accepted the resignation of Alderlady Kimberly Murphree —the board’s only woman alderman — during their regular meeting Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at City Hall at 6 p.m.
Attendees were as follows: Mayor David Huffman; Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree; Aldermen Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Brad Vance, and Jerry Turner; City Clerk Janie Tutor; Attorney Kevin Howe.
Others attending the board meeting were: Derek and Danielle Earp, Mike Ford and Butch Arledge.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Huffman.
The board took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
Aldermen:
—Voted to accept the resignation of Alder Lady Kimberly Murphree, effective June 30. Sometime after that date, a special election will be held to elect her replacement. No election date has been set yet, town officials said this week.
Election details and the list of candidates will be announced in a future story. The winner, or winner of a runoff, would take office immediately after being elected.
Aldermen in Houlka all serve at-large, there are no individual wards.
Mrs. Murphree recently retired as a school teacher. Teachers and aldermen are among those covered by the Mississippi retirement system. Under that system, she can’t draw her teacher retirement check and simultaneously draw a full time check working at another job covered by the retirement system.
Mrs. Murphree has been an Alderlady since April 2016. She was elected to replace Alderman David Wiggs, who died the previous October.
—Heard from Butch Arledge with the Chickasaw Journal newspaper, who presented the board with a proposal on an ad for a visitor’s guide for Chickasaw County. Aldermen voted to purchase a one-page ad for the Town of New Houlka.
—Approved the federal audit from Watkins, Ward & Stafford that was done for the year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
—Signed the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. The Ordinance has specific rules and regulations about areas that are prone to flooding. Signing is considered a formality. County emergency management officials used to require the signing; they’ve recently passed that responsibility onto municipalities, town officials said.
—Tabled the topic of condemned properties until Town Attorney Kevin Howe researches any new legislation pertaining to condemned properties such as 212 Walker St.
—Approved the agenda as is.
—Approved the minutes of May 3, 2022.
—Approved to pay all claims on the June 2022 Docket.
—Heard a report from the Police Department:
—Heard a report indicating the Houlka Volunteer Fire Department is getting more information on funds for new fire truck.
—Recessed until the regular board meeting on July 5, 2022.