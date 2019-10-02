Three things make up a good event; food, people, and music. That last one holds a very special place in my heart, especially on Friday nights.
My parents were both in the band, as well as my uncles on either side. I was the odd man out that played football instead of playing in the marching band. I put on the pads and helmet while my other family put on their instruments and those awful hats with the feathers. Now it wasn’t any kind of family tradition that I had to be in the band, my dad wanted me to play football. While I chose to play football though, I had over the years gained to love watching the band. I would watch them at any high school game that we would go to, and then watch the Alabama Million Dollar band on that lucky Saturday we got to go Bryant Denney.
After watching Vardaman play against West Lowndes I got to see a beautiful thing unfold like a present. Off in the distance, during the first quarter, I could hear what sounded like thunder. Each time it would get closer I would get antsy about my fairly expensive camera and the fact that it is not waterproof. But, instead of bringing rain, this “thunder” brought the West Lowndes band. When the band got to the stands it seemed to turn the tide for the team as well as their fans. Even though it was not their band the student section of Vardaman cheered their hearts out for the West Lowndes band showing themselves to be a class act.
I do know that having a band is difficult in these lean times. It takes a lot of time and money to have a somewhat decent band. That being said, I think the games of all Chickasaw County greatly benefit from a good ole fashion marching band.