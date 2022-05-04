Before I begin this article, I want to first start by saying that I have been both. I have learned in my life that I have to first identify me… my faults…a lot of my writings are my faith-based experiences in life.
There is a big difference in these two words; if we are honest with ourselves we have been both from time to time.
Let’s start with peacemaker because everyone wants to be the peacemaker.
Peacemakers want to be happy and they want to see other people happy as well.
They are joyful people, the kind of people you love being around. They are kind, loving, thoughtful and sweet, they have compassion, they are selfless, they have good intentions and they go out of their way lending a helping hand. They show forgiveness to others. Those are the kind of people everyone wants to be or be like. God, I’m certain smiles each time those acts of kindness are being shown.
But…. here come the peace stealers, none of us want to be around those people but guess what? Have you ever found yourself being a peace stealer? I have from time to time.
Peace stealers can make your life absolutely miserable. Have you ever been around someone who is constantly negative, nothing pleases them? They harbor anger, keep conflict going, jealously gets the upper hand with the peace stealers, control sets in with them, not being happy within yourself can destroy you and others around you.
Someone maybe got a promotion at work, while others were proud (the peacemakers) the peace stealers are upset because they weren’t recognized.
Sometimes it’s so easy to fall into the “peace stealer” and not really have bad intentions.
I have a forgetting problem, I can forgive but it’s hard for me to forget things when people hurt me. We have to recognize what we do in order to change the way we act and treat people. I have prayed for several years over one certain thing and God still hasn’t answered my prayer. I’m very aware that it is me and the way that I’ve been praying. It’s been my attitude and it’s taken me three years to realize. God gives us choices and we have to decide if we are going to be a peacemaker or peace stealer. We will never be happy with ourselves or others as long as we are peace stealers because that is not within God’s will for us. Look at yourself, are you a peacemaker or are you a peace stealer?
KJV John 14: 27
Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.