Some thoughts on recent area high school graduations…
High school graduation is a time of paradox. Like blind men feeling the elephant, each participant realizes only a part of the whole.
Seniors look forward to graduation. There are dances and parties. Most of the grads will be showered with gifts and money.
But for many, under the gaiety is fear. The happy days of companionship in high school are gone forever.
Legally expelled from high school with a smile, a handshake, a scrap of paper, the grads were shoved into a future which, for some, arrived with terrifying swiftness.
In hot, packed auditoriums or gymnasiums, speakers droned of the graduates' new beginnings, a new dawn of dreams.
Most of the speakers, in their heart of hearts, were probably glad they're not coming into the confusing world this year's graduates face.
As they did for years beforehand in the classrooms, the students awoke when the speaker finally shut up.
The dreams of college-bound graduates remain on hold, awaiting a college degree and a good job. Those not going on to college seek full-time work and get on with their lives.
Some graduates will find the world beyond high school and college a hostile environment for their dreams. Some will wind up working at jobs they don't enjoy --grateful to have a job at all -- making production in some form simply because they need the money.
Teachers see graduation day from a different perspective. They're glad some rascal has gone on to be someone else's problem.
Statistics say that graduates this year were bigger, faster, smarter than ever before. That's not so much a tribute to them as it is the natural evolution of the species.
They'll need all those traits. Graduates in Chickasaw County and the rest of America will face their full and complete share of obstacles on the way to bettering society by becoming adults in it.
A message to the new graduates from this county: Stick around the county if you can. Try to get a good job here. If you go off to college, come back here and settle down after graduation.
Don't join the "brain drain" of graduates "voting with their feet" to seek their fortunes elsewhere.
We need your enthusiasm, your energy, your new ideas how things ought to be done. We need for you to dream of things that never were, things which need to be, and ask "why not?" And then work hard to make those things a reality.
We need the money you'll put into the economy. If you work here and live here, you'll spend money here. That money will help your friends and neighbors who provide the foods and services you'll use. Their money, of course, pays for the goods and services you'll offer.
If you buy a house and land here, or tag a vehicle here, you'll pay local taxes. Those tax dollars will go toward better local roads, schools and law enforcement.
If you're not already registered to vote, do so. And then, go vote. It's the people's choice which makes things happen here, and the people's tax money which pays for it. Each one of you is part of the people. You pay the freight, and you speak by voting.
And if you think your vote doesn't matter, you've forgotten the many close votes, and a few recounts those elections triggered, which have taken place in this area in recent years.
Some of those votes have been as close as pleasure is to sin, and that's about as close as it gets.
Get involved in your community. Join the church. Run for office. Volunteer to work in the schools, the hospitals, the library, the animal shelter, something. Somehow, some way, make your community better for your having been here.
The benefits you enjoyed growing up here came because of someone else's hard work. Return the favor. You owe it to those who will follow to leave things better than you found them. After all, someone did it for you.
Things never stay the same. They get better or worse. It takes work to make them better.
All that's necessary for things to get worse -- from the national level right on down to the county -- is for enough people to do nothing, to want nothing more than a government stimulus check --and not the type where you get paid weekly and have to show up every day to get it -- a holiday, a sunset.
Be part of the solution, because if you're not, you're part of the problem.
Congratulations, graduates. Welcome to the world beyond high school.
And stick around. We need you here.