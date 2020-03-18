CHICKASAW – Some area businesses are changing their hours of operation and operating procedures in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Grocery Stores:
– Grocer's Pride will offer a Senior Citizens shopping time from 6-7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. During this time, only senior citizens will be allowed to shop to prevent their potential exposure to the virus. They will also be closing at 8 p.m. each night to allow the staff extra time to restock the shelves and disinfect the premises. These changes take affect on March 19.
– Save-A-Lot now offers curb-side grocery pick up for elderly (65 and up) customers. They ask that customers call or text their list to the store, and they will fill the order, give a total and deliver the items to the vehicle. The number to call is 662-631-5155, and the number to text is 662-542-3477.
– Houlka Supermarket will also offer grocery pick up for the elderly and immunocompromised customers. They are asked to call the store at 662-568-2455.
– Food Giant in Okolona also offers senior shopping hours. The first hour of opening is exclusively for individuals at risk of infection. They have also changed their hours of operation to be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Restaurants:
– Donald Lee's Downtown is only serving take out orders currently. Anyone interested in placing an order is asked to call 662-631-5122. Orders will be delivered to the customers' vehicles.
– The Dixie Diner is temporarily closed.
– Kam's Place will operate as usual, but they will also offer the option of delivering food to the vehicle.
– Jake's in Okolona will be open, but for anyone uncomfortable sitting in the dining room, they will deliver food to the vehicle.
– Houston McDonald's drive thru is open, and the lobby is open for take out only.
– Houston Hardee's lobby is closed, but the drive thru is open.
– Houston KFC's lobby is closed, but the drive thru is open.
– Houston Subway's lobby is closed.
– Houston Pizza Hut's dining room is closed. Carry out orders can still be placed via phone at 662-456-2001 or on the pizza hut app, and picked up in the drive thru.
This list is subject to change and will be updated as new information becomes available.