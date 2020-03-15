CHICKASAW – The Chickasaw, Houston and Okolona school districts have extended spring break by another week through March 20.
This comes in light of a State of Emergency declaration from President Trump on the Federal level and Governor Reeves on the state level. The outbreak of Covid-19 has reached Mississippi, and schools were instructed by the governor to extend spring break and reevaluate the situation.
The public universities are extending spring break and moving to an online instructional format to finish the semester.
Okolona was the first to extend the break. They had initially only extended the break by two days, however, following the state of emergency, they followed suit with the other schools and extended the full week.
Chickasaw County schools (Houlka) were next, followed by Houston. Both of these came on the heels of the emergency declaration.
Vardaman and Hebron have also extended their spring breaks.
All school activities and athletic games and practices have been canceled until further notice.
Mississippi has had six confirmed cases of Covid-19, and this is an effort to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the school system.
Schools will be evaluating the situation throughout the week, and will announce any updates as they are available.