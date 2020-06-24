STARKVILLE – Area students recently graduated from Mississippi State University.
Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Brianna Makayla Boyd Okolona – College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Cum Laude
Madeline N. Burdine Houston – College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Summa Cum Laude
William Austin Burdine Houston – College of Education, BS, Cum Laude
Elizabeth Elaine Duncan Houston – College of Education, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Robert Matthew Edwards Houston – College of Business, BBA
Victoria Paige Ferguson Houston – College of Business, BBA
Victoria Samone Joy Gathings Houston – College of Education, BS
Justin Walker Kimbrough Houston – College of Business, BBA
R'Najee Ariel Matthews Okolona – College of Arts & Sciences, BS
William Brinson Miller Woodland – Bagley College of Engineering, BS
Madison Lee'Ellen Mitchell Woodland – College of Arts & Sciences, BS
Alexandria Dianne Moore Houston – College of Veterinary Medicine, DVM
Jessie Wayne Moore Houston – College of Arts & Sciences, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Kathi Michelle Smith Houston – College of Arts & Sciences, BS
Marcus Allyn Ward Houston – College of Business, BBA
Mariah Jade Whitlock Okolona – College of Education, BS, Magna Cum Laude
Keturah Santier Williams Houston – College of Arts & Sciences, BS