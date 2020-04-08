The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced last week that they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on high school athletics.
In an article posted to their website they said that athletic activities will remain suspended as long as the schools are out, however, they are not ruling out a return to the field this spring.
“The MHSAA office and MHSAA executive committee made up of school administrators continue to keep a close eye on this crisis and its impact on our member schools,” said MHSAA executive director Don Hinton. “We are talking regularly with our MHSAA Sports Medecine Advisory Committee which includes doctors and medical professionals.”
This leaves some small semblance of hope for these athletes and coaches that they might get to take the field again before the school year ends.
Governor Tate Reeves issued a state-wide Shelter in Place mandate last week that is effective through April 20 at midnight. It remains unclear if schools will return after the mandate is lifted, but if they do, athletics have the potential to return as well.
“The suspension of athletics and activities will be in place as long as schools are closed per MHSAA rules,” said Hinton.