HOUSTON – Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson tendered her resignation from the position this week.
Atkinson was recently elected for her second term, which began July 1.
Atkinson declined the request for an interview, however, she made a post on Facebook on Thursday, formally announcing her resignation.
“To the people of Houston and Ward 1: After much consideration, prayer and discussion with my friends and family, I have decided to resign from my elected position as Alderlady Ward 1 for the City of Houston,” she said in her post. “This was not an easy decision, but I hope that you will understand that it was a necessary one, not only for myself, but my family.”
She went on to say that she had always did what she felt was best for the city, even if it was a difficult decision.
“As an alderman, I took a solemn oath to support and obey the laws of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Mississippi. Throughout my tenure, you can rest assured that I always did what I felt was best for the City of Houston even when it was a hard decision.”
She also said that she wished the current administration as well as whomever replaces her the best and hoped for the best for the city as well.
“I am hopeful that after I leave, the leadership of Houston will follow the laws put forth, and Houston will have years of prosperity, growth, and revitalization.”
In the conclusion of her post, she also said that she plans to still be involved with Houston, volunteering her time to many of the projects currently underway.
“In closing, I want you to know that it has been my honor to serve the people of Houston and Ward 1. I plan to continue serving Houston by volunteering my time and experience to many of the great projects that have been started over the last few years. I know Houston will continue to move forward, but it must be up to all of us to work on making Houston the best that it can be.”
The last meeting she attended as Ward 1 Alderlady was on Aug. 31 where the city held the budget hearing and reappointed Lisa Easley as City Clerk.
The city will now have to move forward with setting a special election to fill the vacated seat.