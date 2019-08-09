With another school year on the horizon, that means another class of incoming freshmen. The targets of the upperclassmen and the bain of the administration. But I’m here to tell you...it gets better.
Freshmen year is always the hardest time, for high school and college alike. You are thrust into a strange new world that seems to be an alternate universe, at least for a while. That said, it doesn’t have to be the worst experience of your life.
First things first, you’re almost always going to want to stay under the radar. Gliding through biding your time until graduation. Don’t follow this instinct. Stand out, but in a good way. Outperform academically, do lots of community service, participate in all class discussions and most importantly, make friends. It seems like a daunting task, but honestly, a vast majority of other freshmen are in the same shoes you are, they are just really good at masking it. So go, talk to that person with the sticker of your favorite band on their binder, talk to the person with your favorite movie poster plastered on their t-shirt. Either way, if you break out of your comfort zone and pursue new things, it will be worth your while.
Next, get to know the faculty and staff to the best of your abilities. One of the best experiences anyone can walk away from school with is having a good standing with the administration of the school. Get to know your teachers, get to know the principal especially get to know the custodians, they are some of the kindest people you will ever meet. If you take the time to introduce yourself and make an impression on these people, it will make all the difference.
Finally, and this is the most important advice I can give. If you take nothing else away from this at least remember that I said, stick with it. With the overload of this experience, it can be easy to say “I can’t handle it”. To just have the urge to walk away, and not come back. But I’m going to urge you to stick with it. An education is one of the most powerful assets you can have, and it is the only one that no one can take away from you. I think that if you stick with it, you will find it was worth every single second in the end. In fact, you might even miss it, I know I did.