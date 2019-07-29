HOUSTON -- Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said a father and son both died following an ATV wreck on County Road 132 about 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
The victims were identified as Cletus Pannell, 41, and his son Adian Pannell, 7, both of Okolona.
The gravel road connects with Highway 32 East going toward Okolona.
The sheriff said investigation indicates the man was driving the ATV, which left the road and struck a tree. Neither was wearing a helmet, the sheriff said.
The child died on the scene. The father was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but died later that night.
He said the wreck was not witnessed.
He said the father and son were out riding with others, but left the group to return to their house. When they didn’t return within a few minutes, other riders began searching for them and soon found the wreck.