HOUSTON – Houston police were dispatched to a home on Mill Drive late Sunday afternoon after a call was placed by a concerned family member.
The call was placed by the brother of the unnamed victim when he smelled a foul odor at the home.
“We received a call late yesterday afternoon from her brother,” said Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. “He hadn't seen her in a few days, so he decided he was going to check on her. When he got over there, he smelled an odor, so he called the Police Department and two officers went over there.”
Officers arrived on scene to find both doors locked and also smelled the odor, so the fire department was dispatched and the county coroner called to help gain access to the home.
Once inside, a body was found, and it was suspected to have been there for a few days. Monday was the last time the brother had spoken to the victim, so police know it was after that.
“They did find her in the house,” said Voyles. “The doors were locked, all of the deadbolts were locked and everything, so they had to make their way into the house.”
The body has been sent off for an autopsy, so there is no official cause of death.
"That is all we know right now, it is under investigation.”
Voyles did say that she had health problems, but he did not speculate as to whether or not they could have contributed to her death.
Police are not releasing the name at this time.