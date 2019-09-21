HOUSTON – The Houston Lower Elementary hosted its annual Back to School Bash on Thursday, Sept. 12. The event saw a large turnout, with approximately 170 students on hand.
The event, started three years ago, serves many purposes according to HLES Principal Katonya Gathings.
“The purpose of the event is to jumpstart our school year with a positive event where families can come and meet our school family, relax and have a great time,” said Gathings.
“The event also serves as a Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support (PBIS) fundraiser. HLES provides positive incentives for students who are 'Respectful, Responsible and Ready'. Examples of the positive incentives students receive at the Lower include shopping weekly on the prize cart, Water Day (water slides and dunking booth), color run, freeze pops, movie with popcorn and rewards for positive office referrals.”
The event also had many local sponsors.
“Community sponsors provided a food court for the families to enjoy,” said Gathings. “Christian Fellowship Church provided cookies, First United Methodist provided bottled water, fruit snacks, and candy. Hardee's provided Fruit Loop Donuts. First Baptist Church provided hotdogs. Parkway Church provided snowcones. St. Matthews provided individual bags of chips.”
She added that sponsors also hosted some activities.
“Teacher Academy from the CTE School provided face painting. The Allied Health class provided games on hand washing and germs. The school nurse provided anti-bacterial wipes.
“All grade level teams sponsored games for the students to enjoy. Core Crew came by after school to help set up for the event, provided motorcycles inside and outside of the school for families to view, and allowed students to meet Batman and Spider-Man.
“Dream Riders donated funds to sponsor snow cones at Open House and provided students with pencils during the Back to School Bash. HLES librarian, Mrs. Emily Peel, and reading facilitator, Mrs. Tina Tabb, provided cookies, book raffles and pictures with Dr. Seuss to everyone as they entered the Library.
Deputy Bo Yeatman and the new K-9 dog, Rex, provided a demonstration highlighting the intensity the dog brings to our Sheriff's Dept.”
Gathings is proud of the community and their contributions to the school, not just for the Back to School Bash, but throughout the entire school year.
“The community of Houston never hesitates to help HLES,” said Gathings. “HLES staff, students and the community of Houston are a big family. We all work hard and the Back to School Bash showed our students that we could play hard. I would like to say thanks to everyone who made this event possible and remind our community that individually we are like a drop but together we are like an ocean.”
The Lower Elementary will host another fun-day for their students in October when they host a Fall Festival.