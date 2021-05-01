VARDAMAN -- The Vardaman Rams faced off against the Falkner Eagles on Thursday for their first playoff game of the season.
The Rams had a hot start in the first inning and did not let up from there as they were able to get the win over the Eagles, 10-2.
Dylan Huffman got his team started in the first inning after hitting a ground ball with the bases loaded, which brought Ethan Parker home for the score. The Rams were able to get five more runs after this and took and early 6-0 lead.
Coach Warren was more than pleased with the amazing start his team had.
“We knew their pitcher would be good coming in, but I told my guys to just stick to our approach and they bought into it pretty well,” Coach Warren said.
In the bottom of the second and third inning, the Rams kept their hot streak going. Rivers Baily scoring in the second on a Hunter Horn hit, and three runs in the third inning.
Heavy rain struck in the fourth inning, which brought a brief delay in the action, but it would not be the last time that we would see the rain.
The Rams managed to give up two runs in the fifth inning coming off of the rain delay. Before the bottom of the fifth, the weather began to worsen and led to the Rams first playoff game ending abruptly.
The Rams are hoping for better weather as they are set to play the Eagles again for their second playoff game in Falkner on Friday.