OKOLONA – Voters in Wards 1 and 6 in Okolona once again visited the polls today for the runoff elections for the Democratic primary.
In Ward 1, Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey faced off against Sarah Bean, both of which were new faces in the race, as they beat out incumbent Jessie Carouthers in the initial primary.
Ultimately, Bailey won the runoff by two votes, beating Bean 48-46.
The Ward 6 runoff saw a bit of a larger margin, with newcomer Corey Young winning over incumbent Shirley Bogan by a final vote count of 48-27.
The board is now set for Okolona except for the Mayoral race, which will be decided in the general election in June.