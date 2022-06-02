A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
OKOLONA -- Bank of Okolona, a 4-branch bank,
announced yesterday that it has changed its name to BankOkolona.
This name change was prompted to increase name recognition
within the markets we serve. This will allow for a streamlined
approach to launch new products and new markets.
Bank of Okolona was launched October 31, 1930, and has been
in operation for over 90 years. The bank began expansion in
2008 with the first branch in Houston, Mississippi and has
continued its expansion to Mantee (2012) and Bruce MS (2016).
Recently a Loan & Deposit Production office was opened in
Tupelo, MS to expand service for our customers.
CEO John Herrod, Jr. stated, “The change to BankOkolona will
unify our approach to being 'Better Together' with our bank and
the communities we serve.”
robert.scott@djournal.com
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 10:09 am
