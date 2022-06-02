OKOLONA -- Bank of Okolona, a 4-branch bank,

announced yesterday that it has changed its name to BankOkolona.

This name change was prompted to increase name recognition

within the markets we serve. This will allow for a streamlined

approach to launch new products and new markets.

Bank of Okolona was launched October 31, 1930, and has been

in operation for over 90 years. The bank began expansion in

2008 with the first branch in Houston, Mississippi and has

continued its expansion to Mantee (2012) and Bruce MS (2016).

Recently a Loan & Deposit Production office was opened in

Tupelo, MS to expand service for our customers.

CEO John Herrod, Jr. stated, “The change to BankOkolona will

unify our approach to being 'Better Together' with our bank and

the communities we serve.”

robert.scott@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus