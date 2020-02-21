Baseball season is here. College baseball started this last week and with that spring has begun. Yes I am well aware that this is still just mid-January, but baseball and softball seasons mean that it’s time to break out the shorts and ball caps.
No matter the team you root for no one can have a bad day at a baseball game. It is so relaxed and chilled out that no one ever really gets upset. Everyone can just sit back and watch these top athletes compete with a hot dog in one hand and an ice cold drink in the other. Right now is the best time to go and see a game. It’s not oppressively hot yet and ball parks aren’t nearly as covered up as they will be later on into the season.
For high schoolers, this season is also a time of a different kind of happiness. With prom and graduation looming on the horizon, these students are beginning to get what I call the “spring hyperness”. Students will become more and more wired. Whether it is for final exams, or getting ready for prom, students are ready to get out of the house and outside just like everyone else.
The only thing that I hate about this upcoming season is that my allergies will become insufferable and turn me into a Claritin popping, Kleenex hording, sneezing journalist. If you see me out there red nosed and puffy eyed just know that I truly am happy in this season.