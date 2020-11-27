Basketball is a sport that is played on both a physical and mental level.
Physically, the games are played and won by the athletes on the court. Lobbing up threes and sinking hard-fought lay-ups makes this a sport that is visibly more emotional than other sports.
Mentally though, the game is played by everyone in attendance. This is one of the few sports in which fans can sit feet from players, and also walk alongside the same court that is being played on. This gives fans an opportunity to become a part of the game by cheering for their team and jeering against the other team.
This is one of the reasons that the highest-paid athlete in the United States is a basketball player, and why the third, fourth and fifth highest-paid athletes in the world are also basketball players. In these COVID-19 times, however, basketball could become something more sinister.
At the national level, the teams in the NBA were kept in a bubble, one that kept players in separate hotels and had only virtual fans. At the local high school level though, that luxury is lost.
These kids are still going to school and possibly working in the public. With a surge in recent cases, it seems like it has become a question of not if, but when will you contract the virus. With schools trying their best to keep up with COVID-19 guidelines, there are still positive cases being reported all over the state.
This is affecting the entire state, but it has the chance to affect these basketball players even more.
With football, you can spread out more, and there is the added benefit of it being outdoors. Inside a basketball arena, everyone is packed closely together in the bleachers. Masks are required, but this rule is hard to enforce when you have nearly a hundred people in the stands. It is also even harder to enforce when the people who should be enforcing it are not.
This past week at the games there were people wearing their masks incorrectly or not even at all on the sidelines and in the stands. While the administration would catch a person every now and then and tell them to put it on, no one was kicked out for not complying.
These games have the ability in their current state to become “spreader events”. If one person were to have the virus and spread it, there is no way to know how many others could be infected without extremely thorough contact tracing.
These student-athletes have been practicing and grinding in the gym for the chance to accomplish their goals, but selfish or ignorant fans may just take those goals and snatch them right out from under their feet. They also run the risk of bringing home the virus to a family member who did not attend the game, simply because they were playing their favorite game.
We won’t know what effect these games will have on the COVID-19 cases until later in the season, but I think these games have the ability to become something awful.
So, I urge the fans to heed the warnings and please, wear your masks.