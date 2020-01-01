Basketball has more or less reached its halfway point. With that, we are going to check in on the teams in Chickasaw County area.
Houston currently sits at a record of 10-3 , which is a good record for a team in their division. This comes on the back of a fierce offense and a workhorse defense. Houston will most likely be seen in the playoffs at the end of the season.
Okolona currently sits at a record of 3-5. This team has not been playing well throughout the season. Granted they have won against some decent teams, but they have yet to beat a big name school. They are currently playing well enough with a two game winning streak, and hopefully they will continue that streak. With eleven games to go, Okolona holds their destiny in their own hands as far as playoffs are concerned.
Houlka has a good team this year. Currently sitting at a record of 8-7 the Wildcats have shown that they have a resilient team who knows how to win. Again this team holds its own destiny for the playoffs.
Vardaman has a record of 0-9. Now, this team is not fantastic as the record shows, however they do have heart. They are a team that plays its heart out week after week, they just may not have the same talent that other teams have.
With the season almost done, the teams have at least ten more games to play. This is the proving ground for the playoffs for these teams. Hopefully we will get to watch multiple schools in the playoffs.