Volunteer firefighters across the county don't care.
What concerns them is how the rest of the month will be.
Will rainfall dampen the danger of wildfires?
Or will March be dry, windy, and highlighted by headlines about serious forest fires and brush fires?
Until those answers become known, the Chickasaw County Fire Service is asking residents to stop outdoor burning until conditions improve.
And as reported in the pages of this newspaper, firefighters have been doing steady trade recently, staying busy fighting numerous grass fires across the county.
Although there’s no county or state burn ban in place right now, dry grass and stiff winds mean the smallest fires can spread.
Many people think the ground’s wet and won’t burn. They think there’s no wind. They think that right up to when the wind picks up, and they frantically call 911 to report the fire they started is now out of control.
And the words of the shocked landowner afterwards that “I didn’t think this lil’ fire would ever spread,” don’t pay the cost of putting the blaze out, or repay volunteer firefighters for time lost from their jobs while the fought the fire, or reduce the personal risk firefighters take with fighting a fire that never should have been set.
And firefighters remind that if someone sets a fire that spreads out of control, they can be liable if the fire damages someone else’s property.
People begin to get outdoors more as winter gives way to spring. There may be low humidity to go along with wind from frequent cold fronts that come through the state at this time of year.
Combine those things with plenty of dead grass and leaves and you have some of the basic ingredients for wildfires.
With those ingredients, all it takes to trigger a wildfire is for one person to supply the heat. That can come from burning trash, gardens or ditch banks.
To most people, "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head" is just a song. To volunteer firefighters, and everyone else who wants to keep our property free of the scourge of fire, perhaps it ought to be a prayer.
Always think before you burn outdoors. If you do set an outdoor fire, don't leave it untended, and always have dirt or water on hand to put it out before you leave the scene.