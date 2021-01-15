We have all heard the adage that what's on the internet can never be erased, and I suppose many of us chock it up to hyperbole.
This, however, has taken on a whole new meaning in today's digital age. Almost every aspect of everyone’s' lives is documented on the internet, making privacy a thing of the past.
These details, once intimate secrets except for the nosy neighbors and know-it-alls who somehow knew what you did, it seemed, before you even did it.
But back to the point at hand. We all live our lives online with no regard for the consequences, throwing caution to the wind in search of a few likes.
However, once it is on the internet, it is there to stay.
That indecent picture that you sent to your significant other on Snapchat, once the time expires its gone right? Nope, its still there, on some server some where, most likely in Silicon Valley, where it may never see the light of day again, but there's always a chance. Not to mention that there are people who have access to this data. So, there could be someone watching your most private moments
The internet is a powerful tool that can be used for good, i.e. unlimited information at the touch of a button, however, that power can be used for evil as well.
But, while this is frightening, adults are just that, adults. Anything they do is of their own volition, and no one is forcing them to post these things, but there is something much more frightening going on.
WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?!
Child predators and other malicious characters lurk on the web, trying to find impressionable children to lure in with false promises and colorful stories that only a young, underdeveloped mind would believe.
If these children happen to fall for this ploy, the results could be unspeakable, another newscast talking about the dangers of the internet for us to then turn around and do it all over again.
I am not trying to scare anyone or say your child is going to get kidnapped, that is not at all my goal here.
I am trying to help people see that there is a certain degree of caution that is necessary when online. Be sure to watch what you post, because you never know who is seeing it.
Also, a note to parents whose kids have access to the web, please make sure you know what they are doing.
Yes privacy is important, but it is also important that they not be put in harm's way and it is a parent's job to keep them out of the path of danger.
All of this is to say, the internet is a great thing, but we must be wary of the dark corners and recesses of the web, because it could save a life.