HOUSTON – The Annual Best of Chickasaw contest is underway, and after a few technical difficulties early on, the voting is underway now.
There was an issue with the online ballot, but that issue has since been resolved.
Due to valuable voting time being consumed, the voting window for online voting has been extended until June 2.
If anyone wants to vote via a paper ballot, they were printed in the May 19 edition of the Chickasaw Journal.
The Best of Chickasaw is held each year to let you, the citizens of Chickasaw County, have your voices be heard and to vote for your favorite businesses or professionals in a variety of categories.
It is important that as many people as possible vote so as to get a good grasp of what people in the county like and want to see recognized.
So, vote for your favorites today and give them the recognition they deserve!