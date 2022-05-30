A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
HOUSTON – Voting for the Annual Best of Chickasaw contest ends this Friday, June 3, at 5 p.m.
Thousands of votes have already been cast, but it’s not too late for your vote to be cast as well!
You can vote once a day, and you never know when your vote may be the difference maker.
So, let your voice be heard and choose you favorite local businesses in a variety of categories including best businesses, food, cars and so much more!
Not to mention, you can also select a Man, Woman and Business of the Year to have stories featuring them in the annual section.
The Best of Chickasaw Special Section will publish on Wednesday, June 29, so be on the lookout to see who won, maybe your favorites will!
robert.scott@djournal.com
Robert is managing editor of the Chickasaw Journal.
