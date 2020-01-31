Well, it seems that winter has finally decided to pay us a visit. Over midway through January, but at least it is cool.
The winter in Mississippi is often referred to in a joking manner. There is either extreme freezing temperatures and potential freezing precipitation, or on the other side of the coin, it is 70 degrees and tornadoes are dropping left and right. There really is no inbetween.
Sometimes, if we are really lucky, we will experience both extremes in the same week.
This is funny to me. We live in such an indecisive place, it almost makes me feel like I was meant to be here. I am an indecisive person by nature, and so it was almost like a match made in Heaven. I say that with my tongue in my cheek.
However, back to winter. I often wonder what each year will be like at the beginning. In my life I have seen tornadoes in January and blizzard-like snow in March. So winter is here, but for how long?