HOULKA --James “Big Daddy” Davis celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, Oct. 31 with family and friends at his residence in Houlka.
A lifetime spent working with cattle—herding them and milking them, often while he worked other jobs—and a strong faith in the Christian belief characterized him, a recent interview revealed.
Believed to be the oldest man in Chickasaw County, he took time off from “messin” with cattle to talk recently. He joked that “I used to milk cows, now I just feed them.”
He was born in a two-room house near the then-depot in Algoma on October 31, 1921 as the oldest son of the late Sam and Sarah Davis.
He grew up in Algoma, and later met and married a young lady from Houlka named Jessie B. Hobson in 1939.
He remained in Algoma and continued to work as a sharecropper. Some of the local churches also hired him to come and start their indoor wooden heaters on Sunday mornings and evenings.
After paying tithes to his local church, he saved the rest to purchase his first milk cow. The proceeds helped him to buy some land in Houlka from his father-in-law Willie Joe Hobson.
They later moved to Houlka in 1953. The couple had five sons and three daughters: Willie Clay Davis, Lester Davis, Sarah Davis Boyd, Mary Davis Townsend, and Robert Davis; and James Davis Jr., Bobby Joe Davis, and Mira Davis McShan, who are all deceased. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary in December 1989.
His wife died in January 1990.
He’s been a resident of the Houlka area ever since, except for a brief stay in the Army after being drafted in 1940. He made it as far as Camp Shelby, Miss., before being quickly released because of heart issues.
The Army may have had questions about his heart, but everyone who knows him agrees it has served him well during a lifetime of hard work.
He comes from a sturdy stock. His mother, Sarah Sanders Davis, lived to be 94. His father, Sam Davis lived to be 90.
During his working years, Davis held many jobs, including sharecropper, factory worker and dairy owner. While he was farming, he also worked at Astro Lounger Furniture in Houlka for 20 years.
He also worked cattle—herding them for sale---at the Pontotoc Stockyard for many years.
He now shares his property with several head of cattle at his home in Houlka. “I’ve got a few cows,” he said earlier this month.
Family members have taken that responsibility from him. Now he just sits on his porch and reminisces on the old days and times he had strength to take care of them.
Asked how he feels about reaching 100, he replied, “I never thought I’d get here. I’ve still got my mind, and I’ve been blessed. When I get to the point where I don’t know anybody I’ll be ready to go on.”
He’s durable: He’s survived two bouts with pneumonia, heart issues and miscellaneous other ailments. He enjoys company -- “talking about the old times” -- and remembers holding his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they grew up.
He says a strong sense of religion has served him well all his life. He’s been a member of the West County Line Methodist Church in Houlka for many years. He displayed that discipline early in life.
His philosophy of life? “I get mad at people who lie, and don’t want to do right. I think you should take care of your responsibilities.”
And when Davis finally passes, he wants his favorite hymn played at his funeral. It’s called “ I Am On The Battlefield For My Lord,” and the refrain is, “ I promised Him that I, would serve Him ‘till I die, I am on the battlefield for my Lord.”