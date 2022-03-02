Blizzards are severe winter storms with blowing snow and strong winds. The winds are 35 mph or higher. During these snowstorms, the visibility diminishes to a quarter-mile or less. These conditions have to occur for three hours or more to classify as a blizzard.
Blizzards can immobilize areas for several days. The merciless cold of life also presents us with these conditions.
Like blizzards, situations become intense and can sometimes impact or disable our quality of life. When our environment is bone-chilling and bitter cold, take comfort in bundling up with the necessities to bloom. Grab your snugly blanket and sit by the fireplace as you give strength to yourself during these frigid times.
1. Stay in the presence of God and lean even more on His Word.
2. Gather an uplifting playlist of songs. Doing so will help shift your heart and mind.
3. Prioritize your time so that you can have time for yourself.
4. If therapy is needed, please pursue it.
5. Always remember that seasons do change.
6. Talk to someone who has wisdom and is upright.
7. Remind yourself of your purpose. Tap back into the heart of why you are here.
8. Watch a clean, funny movie.
9. Surround yourself with a devoted, moral support system.
10. Volunteer and help people in need. Giving back often helps realign us.
11. Recite and meditate on positive affirmations.
12. Do not make permanent decisions based on temporary situations.
13. Encourage yourself.
14. When you are sharing with trusted individuals, be honest about how you feel.
15. For a few moments, take a look back over what you have already overcome. You are a conqueror!
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.