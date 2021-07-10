HOUSTON – Newly Appointed Police Chief Adam Harmon has hit the ground running especially in the hiring area.
He presented the board with five suitable candidates for Police Officers during Tuesday night's meeting.
The candidates included:
– Robert Ivy, Assistant Chief
– Lauren Adams
– Chaz Thompson
– Brandon Samuell
– John Michael Stone
All of the officers were approved for hiring by the board and they will all be making $16 per hour.
The board also approved raising the pay for two officers who were currently on the force to $16 per hour as well.
Sherrod Bowens and Xavier Cousins were both given raises to bring them up to the same footing as the new hires, making the officer salary even according to Harmon.
While on the subject of Police, the board transitioned into a conversation about an interlocal agreement with the county that had been presented to them.
It was an agreement to allow the county to perform 911 dispatching for the city, eliminating the need to hire dispatchers in the police station.
The agreement is through July 2025 and is a total of $62,000.
Aldermen were torn on the subject, with Alderman at Large Barry Springer stating that he felt the deal was too good to pass up, and he saw the benefits of such a move.
However, Alderlady Shenia K. Jones was not as sold, stating that it was a lot of money to make a decision on having just been presented with it.
Harmon said that they currently did not have any dispatchers in the police department, so something needed to be done quickly.
Springer made the motion and it passed 3-2 with Jones and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney voting no.
Either party can terminate the agreement with 60 days notice, so there is no getting stuck in the contract.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the minutes for June 1, 2 and 15.
– Heard a report on the museum, including projects, financials and membership.
– Approved a $3,000 donation to the Greater Houston Merchants Association.
– Jones addressed the request of absentee voter information by County Supervisor Margaret Futral from the recent municipal election, and many of her constituents from Ward 2 showing up to hear what was said and ask questions themselves.
– Made annual appointments:
Municipal Judge – Gary Turner
Municipal Attorney/City Prosecutor – Elizabeth Ausbern
Police Chief (Adopted) – Adam Harmon
Election Commissioners (Adopted)
GM&O Rails-To-Trails Board (Adopted)
– Approved changing the new Dollar General property from R-1 to C-3.
– Approved a street light survey on 2nd Avenue.
– Took no action on a discussion about whether or not to remove the buzzer from the library door.
– Heard from Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Blankenship about the efforts to reach the owner of the Franklin Lowe Building. He said that he had been unable to contact them thus far.
– Approved paying for the overlay on the airport runway.
– Approved moving forward with the roof on the Shannon Building. Jones recused herself from voting.
– Approved placing stop signs at two points along Pontotoc St., with one being at the intersection of Pittsboro and the other being at the 3-way at Dulaney.
– Approved the budget amendment.
– Heard an update from Sean Johnson regarding the different projects and events.
– Entered into executive session for potential litigation.
– Returned from executive session.
– Heard department reports.
– Approved paying claims 3-2, with Mayor Stacey Parker having to be the tiebreaker.
– Adjourned.