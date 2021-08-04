OKOLONA • The Okolona community gathered Saturday night, July 31 at 6 p.m. at the Okolona High School gymnasium to honor Coach Bobby V. Ford, who was inducted into the North Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on June 4, 2021 at the Booneville High School gymnasium.
At the Saturday night Okolona ceremonies, Ford also received a proclamation from the Mayor and City Council of Okolona declaring Saturday, July 31 as Coach Bobby Ford day in Okolona.
Said Coach Ford: “I consider this quite an honor, and I want to share it with all those who helped make it possible, My Okolona coaching peers, student athletes and all those who supported myself and Okolona basketball helped make and shape my career into what it was. Thank you so very much!”
Coach Ford began his coaching career at Okolona High School in 1980-81. His entire 33 year career was spent there.
“During my tenure at the school, I wore many hats as a teacher-coach. I coached varsity boys basketball, junior high football, was an assistant in baseball and track, and athletic director.
“I taught physical education and driver’s education. During my career I was able to form lasting relationships with my athletes and my coaching peers which I cherish to this day,” he told his listeners Saturday.
His coaching resume includes:
-11 division championships, 6 straight.
-13 North State appearances, 12 straight.
-1 North State Championship.
-4 state tournament appearances.
-1 state championship.
-Division Coach of the Year numerous times.
-Okolona School District Teacher of the Year.
-490 wins.
-99 percent of his players graduated high school.
-Mississippi Association of Coaches All Star Coach in 2003.
-NEMBBCA All-Star Coach twice.
Coach Ford was born July 27, 1954 and raised on a small farm outside Okolona in Chickasaw County.
His parents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Leondus Ford, Sr. To the union, 10 children – eight sons and two daughters – were born. His brothers are Wayne (Carolyn) of Tupelo, Crossley and Marzee both of Okolona, Aaron (Shaun) of Cordova, Tuderrell (Herweena) of Walls, Leondus Jr., and Kevin, deceased.
His sisters are Sharon (Vista) of Horn Lake and Daphne of Okolona.
He attended the Okolona public school system and graduated from Okolona High School in 1972. He received a BS in health and physical education recreation. In 1977 he earned a master’s from Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss.
Married to Beatrice Perkins Ford for 43 years, the couple has two sons: Vince and Brandon. He and Beatrice live in Tupelo and have three grandchildren: Kevon, a junior at Tupelo High School; Makailyn, a sophomore at Tupelo High School and Zymier, a second grader at Thomas Street Elementary.
He is a member of the Snowtown United Methodist Church since early childhood. His pastor is Elder Lavert Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc. Ford serves on the administrative board of the church, is the corresponding secretary for the finance committee, and is also a lay delegate to the Mississippi Annual Conference.
He retired from the Okolona Public Schools in May, 2012.
“I spend the majority of my time since retirement watching and coaching my grandchildren at Tupelo Park and Recreation.
“I enjoyed my time in Okolona and will always remember the kindness of my fellow faculty, staff and student body.
“I will forever remember the moments teaching and coaching in Okolona. It was a unique place to work,” he said.