HOUSTON – District 4 Supervisor Tom Bowens will be resigning from the position effective Dec. 31.

Bowens, who was elected in 2019, presented a physician's letter, suggesting that he resign, at the special called board meeting on Monday, Nov. 29.

Bowens is two years into is four year term, and as such, a replacement will have to be chosen.

The board will appoint someone to serve as interim supervisor until such time as an election can be held, confirmed County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.

The appointment is to be determined, and they can wait until next month if they so choose, as he will serve for the remainder of December.

Following the appointment, a time line will then be established for the board to set a special election to elect a replacement.

Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years on Bowens's term.

District four encompasses parts of Houlka and Okolona.

