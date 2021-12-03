Bowens to resign as supervisor By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Dec 3, 2021 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – District 4 Supervisor Tom Bowens will be resigning from the position effective Dec. 31.Bowens, who was elected in 2019, presented a physician's letter, suggesting that he resign, at the special called board meeting on Monday, Nov. 29.Bowens is two years into is four year term, and as such, a replacement will have to be chosen.The board will appoint someone to serve as interim supervisor until such time as an election can be held, confirmed County Administrator Norman Griffin, Jr.The appointment is to be determined, and they can wait until next month if they so choose, as he will serve for the remainder of December.Following the appointment, a time line will then be established for the board to set a special election to elect a replacement.Whoever is elected will serve the remaining two years on Bowens's term.District four encompasses parts of Houlka and Okolona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Bowens Norman Griffin Politics Replacement Time Line Supervisor Physician Letter Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 3, 2021 @ 12:24 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Bowens to resign as supervisor 10 min ago Chickasaw Journal Prayer meeting set Saturday for missing Houlka teen 3 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Christmas parades show volunteerism in action 7 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal President for a day? Some say we’ve already had one, many wish we’d had another… Dec 2, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Parkway hosted annual Saying Grace Thanksgiving Meal Nov 28, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Harris named Coroner in runoff victory Nov 27, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists