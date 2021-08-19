TUPELO - Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi (BGCNMS) will partner with North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) to offer a free, pop up vaccination clinic before its 2021 Dance Like The Stars event this Saturday, August 21st.
The Clinic will take place inside the BancorpSouth Arena from 4:30-7PM, before the evening show begins at 7:30 PM. Those choosing to be vaccinated are required to wait on site for 15 minutes following their vaccination. North Mississippi Medial Clinic staff will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers, BGCNMS modified their traditional, gala styled event which included dinner, to a show only event for sponsors and ticket holders. All guests in attendance are required to wear a face mask. There is also a virtual option for viewing on the organization's Facebook page facebook.com/bgcnms.org. BGCNMS encourages use of this option. Their 2020 virtual show was viewed and enjoyed by more than 5,000 viewers, last year.
BGCNMS CEO Zell Long said last week, "For those who choose to view the show in person, we encourage them to please comply with the mask/face covering and social distancing during the show. Being vaccinated is not a requirement, but it would certainly help fulfill the goal of everyone being safe.”
The organization hopes that the convenient location of the pop-up clinic site will encourage vaccinations in North Mississippi. Those who stop by for vaccinations or information will receive a free sandwich gift card from a local restaurant.
Those attending the clinic can access by parking and entering on the west side of the BancorpSouth Arena - Parking Lot B off of Commerce Street.
For more information, please contact Evie Storey at 662.841.6504 ext. 4.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.