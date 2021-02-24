HOUSTON – When ice began falling from the sky late Sunday night, little did anyone know that it would remain for the entirety of the week.
However, though the conditions were deteriorating fast, one local store was determined to keep their doors open and continue serving their customers.
Grocer's Pride was able to maintain hours of operation during the whole week, though they did vary based on the conditions.
“We closed at 2 p.m. Monday, and then we closed at 6p.m.[Tuesday], and then we closed at 5 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday),” said Kirbi Dendy. “So we are just updating the hours as we go according to what the conditions are that day.”
The employees were a big concern for the store, however, and they wanted to ensure that they were as safe as possible. This included picking up employees who were uncomfortable or unable to get there on their own.
“Well, like myself, I don't have a four-wheel drive vehicle, and I don't really feel comfortable driving in this, so if they haven't been comfortable we'll just go get them in the trucks and the flatbeds and the equipment that we do have, just because if they don't feel comfortable, then we want to make sure they have a way.”
They were also a factor in the early closing times, to ensure that they had ample time to get home safely.
Despite the weather, business remained steady, or perhaps even a little busier than usual, for Grocer's Pride according to Dendy.
“We have been extremely busy, which is always what you want, but at the same time, you want to make sure that you have what everybody wants to buy. I've seen people I haven't seen in 10 years this week.”
The stock was an issue at first, but they were able to resolve that as it arose. Some items were pretty popular too.
“Well, of course I'll state the obvious, milk and bread, but there's also everyone's favorite snack foods, Little Debbies, chips, smoked meat, Cokes, Dr. Pepper and a lot of Valentine's candy, it just happened to fall in the right spot I guess. We have run out and come back, just like everyone else. At one point, we ran out of bread and got some more, one point we ran out of milk and got some more, so we have been very lucky and worked well with others and those in our community and I really appreciate everyone getting what they need and allowing everyone to have something.”
Restocking even included having to meet people to pick up the items and what not because of road conditions, however, they persevered and kept the shelves stocked.
Dendy said that they feel that since the worst of the weather is over, they should not face any more shortages because of that.
“I think with the storm being over, I think we are good. We've been so used to this because of COVID, already in short supply, we had a warehouse full, luckily, and I think we are good now.”
She added that they would not have been able to pull off such a feat if it were not for their dedicated staff and customers who made the whole thing possible.
“I'd like to thank my staff and employees and of course my customers, and I hope everyone stays safe!”