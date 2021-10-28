October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Although the month is drawing to a close, breast cancer is a topic that ought to be on people’s minds year-round.
It’s not something that always happens somewhere else, to someone else.
As an interview with breast cancer survivor Terri Turner of Houston published in last week’s Chickasaw Journal makes clear, it’s a scourge that can strike close to home.
And as Turner made clear in the interview, it’s a killer that can itself be killed with proper treatment, family support, and a PMA (positive mental attitude).
It’s also an equal opportunity destroyer. Breast cancer is most often found in women, but it can strike men too. About one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man, according to medical sources.
Signs and symptoms of male or female breast cancer can include a painless lump or thickening in breast tissue, changes to the skin covering the breast, such as dimpling, puckering, redness or scaling, changes to the nipple, such as redness or scaling, or a nipple that begins to turn inward.
Male breast cancer can arise at any age but is more likely to occur in older men, ages 60 to 70. A man's risk for breast cancer increases if he has a family history of breast cancer or other genetic risk factors.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, with about 13 percent of the demographic diagnosed.
According to American Cancer Society, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer. That number jumps to one in four if breast cancer runs in someone's immediate family.
Women as young as 30 should be screened yearly for the disease, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the various screening tests that detect breast cancer, including mammograms, ultrasound, and MRIs.
The delay is understandable, given two major contributing factors:
--Fear of getting the virus simply by being around others.
--The fact that many hospitals and clinics are switching their focus to caring for COVID-19 patients, and they have put screening procedures on hold.
Fortunately, many hospitals and other healthcare facilities are opening back up to continue regular screenings. If your mammogram or other screening test was postponed because of COVID-19, now is a good time to call your primary care physician or gynecologist to reschedule your screenings, according to the ACS.
Delaying for a few months generally will not be harmful, but the sooner you can reschedule your screenings, the better. Keep in mind that the waiting periods to get an appointment may be extended, so calling now may simply save your spot in line in some areas.
That said, it’s important to make the effort to maintain control of your health and get yearly mammogram, according to the ACS.
Doctors advise those who get vaccinated for COVID-19 to wait four to six weeks to get a mammogram screening. You don't have to wait, however. If you get a screening immediately following a COVID-19 vaccination, you'll be asked to come in for a follow up.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- or any other month for that matter -- is an opportunity to bring a focus on regular breast health into the conversation.
And by so doing, take control of the situation.
Why not talk to a family member, neighbor or friend and ask, “Have you had your mammogram this year? Let's go together.” Or go one step further and suggest, “Let's make the appointment together.”
Spread the word even further: Post about breast cancer and the importance of getting a mammogram online. Try texting five friends when you are getting your own screening to remind them, too.
The average mammogram screening takes about 15 minutes. Doctors and cancer survivors agree: The benefits of taking the time to check on your breast health far outweigh the threat of developing breast cancer later on.
Don’t delay, since any delay in discovering breast cancer can sometimes be fatal. Remember, breast cancer is very treatable if it is caught early.
Perform a death-defying act: Get screened now.
The life you save may be your own.
Just ask Terri Turner.