The children from the Houston Lower Elementary School did their annual city walk on Friday. They walked around to several local businesses and were handed goodies. Our office was on the path, and seeing all of the eager, young faces started us to thinking, at the risk of sounding cliché, these children are our future.
We could have handed a sticker to an astronaut, or a doctor with the cure for cancer or even the President of the United States. We do not know now, but these kids could be destined for greatness.
Who knows what they are destined to do at a young age? We certainly didn’t. You figure it out as you go. That is why the people you meet along the way help to shape who you become.
So, we should take this knowledge and aspire to be the role models these young people need in life. We can show them the ropes so to speak, and help them grow into productive adults who lead phenomenal lives.
How can we do this you ask? There are many ways, and you can influence how you see fit, but there are a few universal standards. For starters, always be polite. Politeness is one of, if not the most important attribute a person can have. However, it seems to be becoming less so today. We need to return to that. How better to do it than teaching our kids?
Next, always be kind, because you never know what someone is going through. This may seem like it is the same as being polite, but it is different in its own way. Being kind goes beyond formalities. Being kind means showing compassion. As mentioned, you never know what someone is going through, and you could become a light to them just by showing kindness. You never know who you yourself will influence.
Lastly, no matter how hard it can be, always be respectful. Everyone owes everyone else respect. We are all humans who inhabit the same space at the same time, and as such, we should treat each other with decency.
So, we should strive to exhibit these qualities in all walks of life, so the astronauts and doctors and presidents will exhibit them in theirs.