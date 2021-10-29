WOODLAND – Woodland officials, along with Natchez Trace Electric Power Association, Ervin Cable Construction and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, held a press conference at Town Hall on Thursday to celebrate broadband service coming to the town with NT Spark, the NTEPA broadband division.
“We are just proud to be in Woodland today as part of a two-stop tour working with Shawn [Edmundson] and his team at NT Spark and Natchez Trace Electric and the mayor and city officials and board members of Natchez Trace to announce the opening of these areas for NT Spark's broadband as a part of their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund build-out,” said Presley. “This is a major part of that build-out and the construction, and we appreciate Ervin Construction, that's the contractor, being here today. This is a great example of a small town in Mississippi that is going to have access to world-class internet service, and we've all seen, after this pandemic, just how important that is for school work and working from home. Not a day goes by now that we don't get messages from people talking about the improved quality of their healthcare because of the access to broadband and being able to talk back and forth with doctors and so, this is a major effort, and I am glad to be here today to congratulate Natchez Trace and NT Spark for the work that they're doing. They're going places that other carriers and other telecom companies had a decade to bring internet service to, and they're doing it with speed and a price that is affordable and the build-out effort that they're doing is phenomenal.”
The $42 million project, which began in Sep. 2020, has since hung 650 miles of fiber, and have connected 1,100 customers since Feb. 2021. According to Edmundson, the first circuit that they opened in Chickasaw, had 13 eligible locations, and they have received over 400 requests for service in the three weeks since they mailed out the applications.
“The response from our membership has been incredible, and I would like to thank Commissioner Presley for all of his efforts and pounding the drum about the lack of access in our rural areas and our partners like Ervin Cable that have made this project go very smoothly, for the courage of our board, who stuck their necks out on a $42 million project because they knew that our communities needed it and our employees here, who made this a reality by working nights and working weekends to get the job done,” he said. “We are just overwhelmed by how well it has gone.”
Woodland Mayor Patti Pettit also spoke about the need that they had seen, and how glad she was to see someone step in and bring the needed service to the town.
“For the little town of Woodland, it is God-Sent,” she said. “We've got lots of young children that, because of our lack of internet service, during COVID, they had no way to participate in school, and also, we've got businesses in town that need high-speed internet, and we just look forward to getting it hooked up, and getting our kids on the right path, so I appreciate [Presley] and I appreciate Natchez Trace of course, because they're always right there with us in getting things done, and of course Ervin Cable, who have come in and not only put up the cables, but they have become a part of our community.”
Presley closed by stating that he saw great potential that could be unlocked and commended the leadership that made it a reality.
“This is going to bring a lot of hope and a lot of great opportunities to these citizens,” said Presley. “This is the best example of local leadership, a local electric co-op board, like Shawn said, that stuck their neck out, took the risk, not because they're looking to make a profit, but because they want to improve the quality of life for the people that are their member-owners.”
He said that Northeast Mississippi has the largest expansion of fiber broadband, geographically, than anywhere in the country. He said that it will be a huge milestone for the region, and will propel it forward and place it on a more level playing field in many areas including education.