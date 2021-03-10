HOUSTON – Grammy Award-winning performer Nathan Carlisle took to the stage again to raise money for the ongoing theater project in Houston.
This time, the venue was the Houston High School Auditorium, and he performed two shows instead of one, with one being at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the other being a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Carlisle performed several Broadway pieces, but he was not alone, he brought some friends along.
He was joined by Stephen and Debra White, Lisa Johnston, Cameron Allen, David Lowe, Katy Pike, Carl Smetko Margaret Futral and Maggie Pike. As well as Dr. Steve Coker, who performed the prelude.
They opened the night with a series of songs from Les Miserables.
Next, Allen serenaded with both his voice and his trumpet in a rendition of “Hello Dolly.”
Carlisle introduced the audience to some German Artsong and explained the origin, which is essentially what would have been performed in front of kings and queens before the time of the theater.
Next was a piece from Hamilton.
Lowe took the stage to perform a medley of Broadway hits, as well as a duet with Carlisle and a trio with Carlisle and Stephen White.
South Pacific came up next.
White shook the room with a soulful performance of “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera.
Followed by “Hallelujah” performed by Lowe.
Futral joined Carlisle and White on stage for “The Prayer,” where she played piano.
Carlisle then closed the formal concert with “I Was Here.”
There were a few songs that he threw in the mix that were not part of the program, but the audience didn't seem to mind, and he said he wanted to give them their money's worth.
All of the proceeds from the concert will go to the theater project which is being overseen by the Houston Council of the Arts, who hosted the event.
They have more events planned for the future, and said to keep a look out for more to come.