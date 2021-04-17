HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers took on the Choctaw County Chargers in their final district game of the season on Friday night.
There were a few instances where it looked like the Toppers were losing control of the game, however, they won by a final score of 7-2.
This was in large part due to the excellent pitching from junior Brantley Brown, who recorded five strikeouts on the mound, and only gave up one run on five hits. He only had four walks as well.
On top of his outstanding pitching, Brown was a force on offense as well, getting several key hits to help the Toppers gain a padded lead.
“That's twice this year we needed a big performance out of [Brown], and he has really stepped up to the plate,” said head coach Brian Goodman on his pitcher's performance.
Brown was not the only one who had a good performance though.
Tucker Nabors had a few hits on the night, one of which was an RBI in the second inning.
Gage Harrington had a few hits as well. According to Gooodman, he had been struggling recently, and it was good to see him find his rhythm again.
Zack Boren got a big hit which helped the Toppers jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Red Parker, who struggled for most of the game, got a big hit late in the game to get on base and eventually score.
Goodman is proud of the performance his guys put up on Friday, and he hopes it's a sign of what's to come.
“It's good to get back in the win column. We've been reeling for a lot of W's here lately and we've been close, like Tuesday night, just didn't get a lot of key hits, and I felt like we got a loot of key hits tonight, pitched well and played really good defense.”
The Toppers will take on a lot of bigger teams to close out the season including Tupelo, Oxford, as well as New Hope and South Pontotoc.