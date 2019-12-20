HOUSTON – Houston offensive/defensive lineman Calvin Mcmillian will be trading one maroon jersey for another, as he signed a letter of commitment to Mississippi State University on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Mcmillian will be playing for the Bulldogs for the next four years while also having his education paid for.
“I just want to thank God,” said Mcmillian as he addressed the crowd that gathered in the Houston High School commons area to watch the signing ceremony.
Family and friends, coaches, teammates and even teachers showed up to show their support for him and his decision.
“I have an awesome support system,” he said. “I love it, and I am just happy that everyone came out and supported me through this journey and everything I have been through, so I am grateful.”
The Toppers went 10-4 in Mcmillian’s final season and made it to the third round of the playoffs before losing to Noxubee, who was also one of their losses during the regular season. Houston head football coach, Ty Hardin was extremely proud of Mcmillian and his decision.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Hardin. “It helps that its my Alma Matter, I was fortunate enough to go down there and play for a year. Any time you get a kid that has got the opportunity to get his school paid for going forward and have zero by his name once he leaves college when it comes to debt, and especially getting to do something that he loves and I love. It is a special moment.”
Calvin was also excited at the prospect of playing for one of the big two schools in the area.
“It feels good,” he said. “I am just glad that I can sign with my dream school that I have been wanting to go to since I was a little boy. I’m just happy right now.”
Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead took to Twitter on Wednesday to welcome Calvin to the Bulldog Family.
“Ring the bell… it’s official...let’s all welcome [Calvin Mcmillian] to #SipToState20 and the Mississippi State Family,” read the Tweet from Moorhead.
Mcmillian is a senior at Houston High School and he will graduate in May of 2020.