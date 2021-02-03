HOUSTON – Offering a variety of the hottest brands in fashion is what Ava Michael's Boutique in Houston strives to do.
“We offer the latest styles in clothing,” said Owner Brenda Tallent. “We also carry a lot of gifts, we have jewelry, hand bags, shoes. We try to keep up with the latest styles in fashion”
The store sits nestled on the main drag in Houston, beside the Post Office.
In business for five years, Tallent said it is her passion for fashion that drove her to open Ava Michael's.
“Fashion has always kind of been my expertise. I love fashion, accessorizing, putting things together and making all the ladies feel good about themselves and making sure they are up to date in fashion.”
She also likes to give Houston a place to go for all their fashion needs while making sure that the community gets what it needs.
“We are here, and we are a large boutique where we offer, from children to adult women's clothing, so that you don't have to drive out of town to be able to get what you need, and also having the gifts, so that if you need a gift, you can just come in here and pick it up vs. driving out of town to get that. We are always giving back, we help with the schools, help the kids play ball, we are always giving donations to help give back.”
The size of their store is what she feels gives them an advantage over other boutiques as well.
“I feel like because we carry some of the unique brands, and because we a larger selection and have the space to be able to carry the merchandise.”
However, even thought they have the size, they have still seen the impacts of COVID.
“It has [impacted us] a lot. Nobody can go anywhere, so they don't need as much. They are home, you don't need new clothing, so that affects them coming in and buying. We were closed during Easter and that really hurt us bad and then at Christmas, people could not gather, so that really affected us.”
However, if given the opportunity to do it all over again, knowing what she does now, Tallent says that she would not hesitate to open her shop.
“I would, because I love people and I love how we just make them feel better about themselves and I love people in general.”