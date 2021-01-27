HOUSTON – First opened in 1956, Gann's was a mechanic's garage and gas station. Then, in 1972, they began selling Carhartt brand clothing.
This all led to the Gann's Clothing that everyone knows on the west end of Houston.
Current operator, Charlotte Birmingham was born into the business as she put it.
Her father was the one who started the business back in '56.
“I was born in it,” she said. “My dad started in 1956 with a mechanic's shop and sold gas, and then in 1972, started with Carhartt brand clothing and it just evolved from there.”
Gann's offers more than just clothing though.
They make contributions to the community as well, through sports sponsorships and supporting the local schools as well as benefits.
The customers are what drive the business though, and they love their customers.
“I love meeting new customers. You form a friendship with most [customers], get to know their families, that kind of thing.”
The community that Gann's is a part of, the community of Houston, is one that encourages businesses to develop relationships with their customers as well. The people in this community are there for one another and will do what they can to make sure that a local business succeeds.
“They help each other out, they care, everybody knows everybody, so its just a close community.”
While all local businesses are special, it is Gann's variety that they believe sets them apart from other clothing stores in the area.
When COVID hit, however, there was a rough patch for Gann's Clothing.
“It hurt us, when we had to shut down it hurt bad. But we recouped some of it and we are just hanging on, just holding our own.”
However, in light of all of this, when asked if going back, knowing what she did now, would she keep this business open, she answered with a resounding “yes!”