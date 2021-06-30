HOULKA • Opening their door this past week, Houlka Nutrition is nestled along the Tanglefoot Trail where it crosses Highway 32.
Their homely little gray facade giving way to the peasant aroma that fills the inside, the girls behind the counter hustle to fill each customer’s order in a timely manner, of which they almost always succeed.
Offering a variety of nutritional teas and other goodies, they are a one-stop-shop for all of Houlka’s nutritious snacking needs.
“We provide nutritional teas and meal replacement shakes,” said owner Hannah Gregory. “There are different teas, we have specialty teas, beauties and loadeds. The loadeds have energy and caffeine to boost you up during the day. The beauties have extra collagen and other vitamins, and then the specialties have protein and the beauty and the energy and stuff as well. So, it’s basically nutritional supplements to help you throughout your day.”
She decided to go into this business when she saw the success her sister was seeing with her nutrition shop in another town.
“My sister got into it first, and just seeing how much it thrived and how much people loved it and the outreach she was able to do there, it just inspired me to do it myself.”
While her business is a new one, she hopes to ingrain herself into the community and become a part of Houlka.
“However we can help the community, in any way possible, we will. We are involved with the local churches and things like that as well.”
Since opening her doors on Saturday, June 19, she has seen a very good amount of traffic.
She has met many customers, and she greets each like they are her own family.
“Everybody has been very, very nice and welcoming, and so thankful we are here, and we are just as thankful to be here. But to have such a warm welcome has been very nice.”
Her family hails from the area, so stepping in was like a homecoming for Gregory.
“My family’s from here. I grew up in Okolona. My dad’s family is from Van Vleet, he grew up in Houston, so we’ve been here my whole life, and so it’s been nice to get involved again and be around people that I’ve known my whole life.”
She employs high school students and recent graduates to work in her shop, providing that stepping stone into the working world for many of them, which is just another way she gives back to the community.
Her hopes are to grow the brand and help cement nutrition in Houlka’s daily routine.