HOUSTON – Sitting on the corner, nestled between City Hall and the Police Department is the Bus Stop.
Co-owned by Cliff Walters and Lamon Griggs and Susan Owings, the Bus Stop specializes in flowers and other gift items, and is a place where you needs can be met, and with a smile too.
“We just love creating and we love helping people,” said Walters.
The Bus Stop will celebrate its third anniversary this month, so evidently they are doing something right.
The community has embraced the shop, and they look to return the favor by giving back.
“We try to help any way we can as far as like when they come to us for donations or fundraisers,” said Walters. “We try to do basket giveaways to recognize different people in the community that have done things, or people that other people in the community think are deserving or special.”
They pride themselves on the their availability to the community.
“We just try to provide a service that is available and affordable for any type of event where just about anybody can benefit from what we do,” said Owings.
They also love their customers.
“[We love] the sweet people that come in here and say that they are glad we are here and they love the shop and they love what we do and they appreciate us with all that we do,” said Walters. “Honestly we love all of the ones that come in, all of them.”
While their customers are made up of people from all around the area, they love the community of Houston which they are proud to call themselves a part of.
“Even though you may not agree on everything in this town, it seems like when there is a need, everybody comes together for each other, there is always somebody willing to reach out their hand and help somebody in need or somebody with an immediate need. We love to see the town growing and coming back to life after all these years.”
They aim to grow with the community as well.
“[Our goal is] to grow with the community, to grow and be a part of all the local merchants, mom-and-pop stores, to watch the changes in the town and to change with it.”
Owings also added that there is always a want to better their business every opportunity they get.
“We want to expand, but that doesn't mean expanding with a second location, it just means expanding our services to be able to provide more to the people of Houston and the surrounding areas,” she said.