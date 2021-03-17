OKOLONA – Turner's Flowers and Gifts sits nestled on Main Street in Downtown Okolona, right beside the Bank of Okolona.
This location makes them accessible to the wide-variety of customers they see on a daily basis, who come in to get their party, event or any other floral or gift needs met with a smile.
Owned and operated by Harolyn Turner Flynt, Turner's has been in operation since 1985 when it was started by Flynt's mother as a sort of hobby shop.
“My mother started this in 1985, and so I graduated college in '91, but I have been here pretty much the whole time, in school I was here, but then after I graduated college, I was part-timing different things, contract work, and working at different stores, I was PR director for Super Save on Drugs. So basically since mom opened in '85, but mostly since '91.”
She said she received numerous job offers in her post-college time, including one for a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company, which she turned down to return home and take over the shop.
“I ended up, it all kind of came back full circle, so just growing up in my family just made me want to be independent.”
Her family had a rich history of owning businesses in town, and the shop was just one in a bunch, and it was opened by her father for her mother when all of the children had left the house for school.
Flynt has dedicated her life to keeping her mother's hobby up and running too, using her father's motto of “serve the public,” and she doesn't regret a minute of it.
“I would [do it all again].”
She said that the answer to that question could depend on the day that it was asked though, which she added with a laugh.
However, her line of work has allowed her to develop relationships with her customers and the community as a whole, and for that she is grateful.
“I'm very grateful too be able to stay in a small town and survive with a business, even through the challenges with COVID and the economy, because over the last several years there has been dives in the economy, and people really pinching their pocket books, and so I guess just to sum it up, I am very grateful for the trust that our customers have given us to take care of what they need when they need it.”