When Genger Byars, formerly Genger McGhee, was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2008, it turned her whole world upside-down. She felt lost in a sea of the unknown, but there was a light in the darkness that beckoned to her, pulling her back. That light was the New Century Club. They made it their mission to help her and see her through the ordeal, and that is just what they did. According to Byars, they were with her every step of the way and made sure that her family was taken care of the entire time. This stuck with her. She was even featured in the Oct. 17, 2008, edition of the Chickasaw Journal.
Flash forward to today. Byars has been in remission for 12 years. But she still remembers the experience as if it were yesterday. She thinks back and gets teary-eyed when remembering the kindness and compassion that Team Hope and the New Century Club showed her during that dark time in her life.
“They gave me the strength, courage, hope and the will to carry on,” she said. “They’re the reason I am here today. I would have never known my grandchildren. I now have a great-granddaughter. I also have a wonderful man in my life. All of this is possible because of them.”
She describes her experience with cancer as “a fight for her life.” But she goes on to say, she fought that fight and she won.
Her advice, which is definitely born from experience is to live by faith and most importantly, never lose hope.
“As long as you have hope, you can take anything that is thrown at you,” she said.
She has not forgotten the kindness that was shown to her in her hour of need either, in fact, she is now trying to be that light in someone else’s life. She is starting a support group in the Corinth area, where she now lives. She said that there is not one for that area, but she feels that it would be successful. She added that her main goal is to give others the same hope that she was given all those years ago.
Byars said she is available to talk to anyone who needs help or just a listening ear, and she can be reached at (662) 727-7600.