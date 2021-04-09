CHICKASAW – The Municipal Primaries for Chickasaw County were held last Tuesday, and two municipalities had races on the ballot.
Houston had one race, the Republican ticket for Alderman Ward 3, on the ballot this time around.
Newcomer Matthew Callahan faced off against incumbent Frank Thomas.
Callahan won the election by a final count of 77-64.
There were no other candidates running for the position, so Callahan will be the next alderman for Ward 3.
In Okolona, they had several races on the ballot, and there were a few new faces that came out on top there as well.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Sherman Carouthers faced off against Eldridge Lowe for the Democratic ticket.
Lowe won the primary by a count of 446-231.
Lowe will go on to face off against independent candidate Kelvin Stanfield in June.
In Ward 1, incumbent Jesse Carouthers faced off against multiple opponents for the Democratic nomination.
The vote counts included:
Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey – 46
Sarah Bean – 27
Jesse Carouthers – 21
Anthony Hicks – 17
Dustin Russell – 0
Bailey and Bean will face off in the runoff election on April 27.
Ward 2 saw the incumbent Bennett Moore remain in office, winning over his opponent, Angela Gardner, by a final count of 63-46.
The current Ward 3 alderman is in the race for mayor, therefore, there will be a new person filling that position.
The winner was Jarvis Brumby, who won over Louise Cole by a final count of 78-39.
Ward 4 saw another shakeup as incumbent Imogen Armstrong lost to Marsha Gates by a final count of 64-37.
Ward 5 also saw the incumbent defeated.
Robert Hughes won over Mary Gates 61-52.
Ward 6 will have to go to a run off between the incumbent Shirley Bogan and Corey Young.
Teh vote counts included:
Bogan – 48
Young – 34
Austin White – 27
Aundra Thomas – 26
The other race that was decided was the one for City Marshall.
Incumbent Tommie Ivy Sr. was able to maintain his office, with a victory over William Randle Jr.
The final count was 419-267.
Houston will not have any runoffs, and will see a few races on the ballot in June.
They include Mayor, where incumbent Stacey Parker will face off against Sean Johnson.
Ward 1 will see incumbent Kellie Atkinson face off against Jerry Gravat.
Lastly, Alderman at Large will see incumbent Barry Springer face off against Andrea McMichael.