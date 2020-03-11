Corona Virus. There is nothing more dominating currently in the media than this strain of illness. It has infected every single person’s newsfeed and life like no other illness in recent memory. It has even infected the sporting world in major ways.
In Italy, there will not be fans in Serie A soccer matches or any other sporting events for that matter until Apr. 3.
The idea of playing sports to an empty crowd is just insane to me. Sports are meant to be watched and loved by the fans, so why even play without them?
Well safety, is a major concern. If there are no fans for the coronavirus to infect, then there are less infected people, easy enough math. These games will now be played behind closed doors. There may not even be any T.V. crews there to capture the action to keep them safe from the virus.
This idea of keeping fans out of sporting events has even crossed the pond. The March Madness tournament is currently still going to have fans in seats, but there have been ideas about restricting access or even banning fans. The NBA has even had whispers of not allowing fans to watch games inside the stadiums. Although their biggest star seems to be upset about the idea, with LeBron James saying, “I won’t play,” when asked about it.
I think that sports should be played in front of fans. Plain and simple fans are the best part of playing sports. If there are no fans then there will not be any momentum for a team to try and win. If you are the home team with no fans then there’s not even a benefit of being at home.
However, I do think that we should be safe with this virus. I think restricting fans from coming to games is a good idea for keeping people well, but I don’t like it. Not one bit.