HOUSTON—No April fools these…
Someone once said that if one takes no thought to what is distant, he will find sorrow near at hand.
These Houston Middle School youngsters, peering into possible careers that will help determine their future, aren’t making that mistake…
Houston Middle School held a Career Expo hosted by 8th grade students in collaboration with the Houston Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center Friday, April 1 in the HMS Gym from 8:30-11 a.m.
About 150 8th grade students researched careers that interest them and created information boards about the careers, said Katie Miller, who is Houston Middle and High School Graduation Coach.
Houston 2nd and 4th grade classes attended along with parents. School board members were also invited.
The parents also appreciated the event.
"I think today is a great opportunity to know what is available for career paths," said Serena Kilgore, parent of Emma Grace Kilgore.
"I didn't expect it to be this big. I enjoyed being invited," said Benita Autry, aunt of Benjamin Holliday.
"I love how HMS gives our students a chance to explore careers of their interest. These young people are our future. The expo opens up possibilities and ideas they may not have thought of otherwise. It's a great jump start for them in a unique way," said Chasity Pearson, parent of Cara Pearson.
The 8th graders chose a career to research from inside 16 broad career clusters established by 8th grade STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) teacher Hannah Watson.
Watson required that several careers be chosen from each of the clusters. That meant that not all students got their first choice to research, but it did insure that many careers were examined.
"I think the career expo was beneficial to our son Greyson because it opened his eyes to a new career that beforehand he never knew existed. It allowed him to research and learn the field so he was knowledgeable to speak in front of his peers, other grades, teachers, and parents. We all know how intimidating public speaking can be, so for him to be able to prepare for that now will be a huge plus in the future career he chooses. He also learned how valuable working together is and just like the workforce it takes hard work and dedication from everyone to get the job done," said Autumn Samuel, parent of Greyson Prestage.
The project, part of a four-year plan, covers several really important bases, Miller said.
“It’s a great way for students to see what different careers are out there, to see what their future could hold, and not just what their parents did for a living,” the career counselor said.
It gave youngsters a chance to better decide educational routes to take in high school to meet their career goals.
"Our career expo encourages you to do more research about the job you want, which also pushes you to research more colleges that offer better programs in that field" said Matthew Dendy.
The Expo was a continuation of Graduation Awareness Month in February.
Focusing on a career can also help reduce dropouts. That focus triggered state funds to pay costs of the Expo.
The school paid for all materials, students did not have to pay for anything.
“We’re trying to push different careers, expose students to different possibilities. Not every kid is built for a four year college degree. There are a lot of other options out there, including vocational education, and other two-year degrees.
“Those options can let someone make just as good an income as a four year degree,” Miller said.
Using list of questions from Watson, students used the Internet to research their careers. The U. S. Bureau of Labor website provided a wealth of information. For youngsters with their eye on the bottom line, those federal statistics also included income ranges from national salaries and Mississippi salaries, which were often different, and a real eye-opener to some of the young researchers.
“The kids really enjoyed the research, because it gave them a chance to do hands-on work on their phones and computers,” Miller said.
It also helped with their communication skills.
"I think the Career Expo benefits me as an eighth grader by learning how to interact with all different people," said Ella Cate Alford. "Through the Career Expo, I can get in depth with careers that I am interested in and other options available."
Students had two weeks to complete their project, broken into a week of research, and a week to put their boards together.
Among the most popular careers to research was the health sciences field. “That’s because it’s such a broad area. It can include social work, nursing, dental hygiene, mental health, laboratory technology, and speech pathology, among other things,” Miller said.
The least popular career: Government jobs. “I’m not sure why,” she said.
The boys most liked construction, welding, manufacturing, and other hands-on jobs. They least liked health sciences.
The girls most liked nursing jobs, “perhaps because women tend to be more nurturing,” she said. Their least favorite jobs: manufacturing and construction.
The Expos were held in 2018, 2019, 2020, but not last year due to Covid concerns.
"I love this time every year," said HMS Principal Zane Thomas. "It's an opportunity for our kids to display what they've learned throughout the year, but also looking toward the future. Our job is to be in coordination with the CTE and feed that program, but on a bigger platform, we are exploring the options that they have for careers. Our mission here at the middle school, specifically, is for them to be equipped learners, and to leave this building to be productive members of our community. The career expo always gets their mind churning and we get our elementary and upper involved to so they can see what is to come."
This was Miller’s first year to host the event as a graduation coach.
Plans are to hold another Expo next year. “We want to keep it rolling as an annual event,” she said.