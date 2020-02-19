HOULKA • Veteran teacher Carra Turner – who teaches algebra at Houlka Attendance Center – was recently chosen as the Chickasaw County School District’s Teacher of the Year.
She teaches Algebra I to about 38 9-10th grade students, Algebra II to about 30 10th-12th grade students, and also serves as a resource teacher, teaching 7th grade math to whoever needs extra help in the subject.
It’s her first time to receive the award. “I’m flattered and honored that someone thought that highly of what I was doing. It’s humbling,” Turner said this week.
What’s her teaching philosophy? “I like to give my students a task, and then encourage them to discover things for themselves. I put students into small groups, then try to serve as a source and guide and motivator. The goal is for students to take ownership of their learning, and become more independent and confidant in their math abilities,” she said.
The 1996 Pontotoc High School Valedictorian – who is the daughter of June and the late Harrison Caldwell of Pontotoc – has followed a long and varied road as her career developed.
She graduated Magna Cum Laude (with great honor) in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics Education from Mississippi State University.
After graduation, she taught middle school and high school mathematics in Tupelo and Lee County school districts for several years. That tour of duty included teaching mathematics at the Tupelo-Lee County Alternative School.
She then taught math at Houlka in 2005-6. She later worked as an insurance agent and part-time tutor from 2006-2013. This allowed her to work from home until her children were old enough to attend school. Turner returned to HAC in 2013 to teach mathematics, and has remained there since.
She and her husband, Christopher Turner, and their children Colton, 13, and Hannah, 11, live in Houlka. Christopher is an independent insurance agent in Houlka. The family attends Houlka First Baptist Church.
What does she most enjoy about teaching? “My favorite thing is seeing my students grow, learn new things, and watch them realize they can do math,” she said.
The least favorite part of the job? “There’s a giant stack of paperwork – grading, keeping records of data, and dealing with all the charts, graphs and documentation that teaching requires.”
She’s more than a teacher however. She’s currently Senior Class sponsor and volunteer assistant coach with the Houlka Robotics Team, and was the girls’ track coach at Houlka in 2017-18.
Her off duty pursuits are as varied as her teaching duties. To de-stress, she likes to walk and run – she once ran a half-marathon, which is 13. 1miles. If she’s not running trails, she likes to bicycle them with her youngsters.
She also loves to read. Her interests range from children’s classics, a biography of “Little House on The Prairie” children’s books author Laura Ingalls Wilder, to horror writer Stephen King.
She also enjoys music and plays both the piano and the guitar.